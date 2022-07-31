Dutch Hoffman Memorials set for Monday

The rescheduled 52nd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.
The expanded event now has three women's races. The open doubles row is followed by the women's rescue board race, and then the men's swim. The 1-mile beach run will have a separate men's and women's race. They'll be run together, with the women's race starting 10 seconds after the men's. The final three races are the men's rescue board race, the women's swim and the open singles row.
The Hoffman Memorials will be the first event of the lifeguard season in which all 15 patrols of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association were invited.
Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks postponed the Hoffman event on Friday due to a forecast of lightning and high winds.
The event honors the late Hoffman, a former Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.