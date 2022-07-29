 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard races in Wildwood postponed due to threat of lightning

  • 0
073121-pac-spt-dutch

On July 30 2021, in Wildwood on the Lincoln Ave beach, the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were held.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

The 52nd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were set for Friday, but the event was postponed due to threat of high winds and lightning, Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said. 

The race was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

"The impending threat of lightning at some point (Friday) evening is reason enough to not invite a race crowd down to our beach," Stocks said.

The event is the first leg in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association’s “Big Three." The other races are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races next Friday and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 12 in Longport.

The Wildwood event has added three races all for women — a swim, rescue board race and 1-mile beach run.

People are also reading…

The Dutch Hoffman races will include all 15 South Jersey patrols.

"It's disappointing not to be under the Friday night lights, so to speak," Stocks said. "However, we don't get upset and don't worry too much about things we can't control. Bottom line is we have to keep people safe. We don't want to have competitors out in the ocean and spectators on the beach when there is a high probability of lightning. 

"In the name of public safety, we are looking at moving it to Monday ... (when) hopefully the forecast is better and we get a little better luck with the weather."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News