Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard races in Wildwood postponed due to threat of lightning

The 52nd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were set for Friday, but the event was postponed due to threat of high winds and lightning, Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said.

The race was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

"The impending threat of lightning at some point (Friday) evening is reason enough to not invite a race crowd down to our beach," Stocks said.

The event is the first leg in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association’s “Big Three." The other races are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races next Friday and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 12 in Longport.

The Wildwood event has added three races all for women — a swim, rescue board race and 1-mile beach run.

The Dutch Hoffman races will include all 15 South Jersey patrols.

"It's disappointing not to be under the Friday night lights, so to speak," Stocks said. "However, we don't get upset and don't worry too much about things we can't control. Bottom line is we have to keep people safe. We don't want to have competitors out in the ocean and spectators on the beach when there is a high probability of lightning.

"In the name of public safety, we are looking at moving it to Monday ... (when) hopefully the forecast is better and we get a little better luck with the weather."