Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard races in Wildwood postponed due to threat of lightning

The 52nd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were set for Friday, but the event was postponed due to threat of high winds and lightning, Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said.
The race was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.
"The impending threat of lightning at some point (Friday) evening is reason enough to not invite a race crowd down to our beach," Stocks said.
The event is the first leg in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association’s “Big Three." The other races are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races next Friday and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 12 in Longport.
The Wildwood event has added three races all for women — a swim, rescue board race and 1-mile beach run.
The Dutch Hoffman races will include all 15 South Jersey patrols.
"It's disappointing not to be under the Friday night lights, so to speak," Stocks said. "However, we don't get upset and don't worry too much about things we can't control. Bottom line is we have to keep people safe. We don't want to have competitors out in the ocean and spectators on the beach when there is a high probability of lightning.
"In the name of public safety, we are looking at moving it to Monday ... (when) hopefully the forecast is better and we get a little better luck with the weather."
PHOTOS 2021 Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
073121-pac-spt-dutch
On July 30 2021, in Wildwood on the Lincoln Ave beach, the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were held.
Dolan Grisbaum races ashore to finish second in the swim race for the Avalon Beach Patrol on Friday night at the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood. A photo gallery from the event is attached to this story at
PressofAC.com.
073121-pac-spt-dutch
On July 30 2021, in Wildwood on the Lincoln Ave beach, the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were held. Wildwood Crest placed first in the run.
073121-pac-spt-dutch
On July 30 2021, in Wildwood on the Lincoln Ave beach, the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were held. Longport Beach Patrol Joey Tepper came in first for the Swim race.
Dutch Hoffman photo for B2
Wildwood Crest celebrates its victory in the 2-mile run at the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships on Friday night in Wildwood. Colin Hess won the race in 9 minutes, 45 seconds.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
