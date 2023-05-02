The Stockton University baseball team, playing for a spot in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament, finished the regular season with a dramatic doubleheader sweep of visiting Rutgers-Newark on Tuesday.

The Ospreys won the opener 4-0 behind the strong pitching of Mike Schiatterella (Southern Regional H.S.). They took the second game 6-5 on Jordan Nitti's walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning. Two single-season Stockton records were broken along the way.

Stockton (22-18, 8-10 NJAC) earned the sixth seed in the NJAC Tournament. The Ospreys will play top-seeded Rowan (28-11) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round game in Glassboro.

The sweep cost Rutgers-Newark (21-16-1, 5-12-1) a spot in the tournament.

In the opener, Stockton scored the game's only runs in the seventh. Kevin Novobilsky's bases-loaded single scored the first run, and Nitti followed with a two-run double. Luke Fabrizzi followed with an RBI double. Schiatterella (6-3) gave up two hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Dylan Sakele and Reece Miller each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to seal the victory.

In the second game, the Scarlet Raiders built a 4-0 lead through six innings. In the seventh, C.J. Fredericks' double put Frank Bellezza, who had walked, on third base. With one out, Max Kaplan hit a run-scoring fielder's choice. Novobilsky hit a sacrifice fly to score Fredericks, making it 4-2.

Rutgers-Newark added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Down by three runs, the Ospreys put together a thrilling rally. Michael Antonucci walked, Kaplan singled and Novobilsky was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Nitti. The sophomore infielder hit the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence, giving him six RBIs for the day. It was his first homer of the season.

Bellezza, a senior, had pitched the top of the ninth, the first mound appearance of his career, and got the win. Stockton's Cooper Fiore got on base in both games to extend his streak to 25 straight games.

Freshman Preston Fazekas pitched a scoreless inning in the second game. His 19th appearance of the year broke the Ospreys' single-season record for a pitcher, set twice previously. Novobilsky scored in both games, giving him 44 on the year to set a Stockton single-season record. Chris Discher set the previous record of 43 in 2008.

Softball: Stockton, which was idle Tuesday, is the No. 4 seed in the NJAC Tournament and will play a first-round game at third-seeded Ramapo (29-10-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Men's lacrosse: The Ospreys' season ended with a 15-14 loss to visiting Kean University in the opening round of the first Coastal Lacrosse Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Ospreys finished the season 12-6, their eighth consecutive season with at least 10 victories (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons) under coach Kevin Zulauf.

The sixth-seeded Cougars (11-7) overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit to advance.

Stockton's Dante Polli scored four goals, including the 200th of his career, and had two assists for six points, which led all players, in his final collegiate game. Polli joined teammate Luc Swedlund as the only players in Stockton history with 200 goals. Reegan Capozzoli scored three goals, giving him 97 through his junior season. Swedlund and Brendan McHale each scored twice. Two Ocean City alumni, Hayden Smallwood and Noam Levy-Smith, also scored, as did Sean Haddock.

Also for Stockton, Tyler Horvant won 19 of 33 faces and 11 ground balls, giving him a school-record 190 for the season. Colin Bernstein made 10 saves.

Kean's Nick Thorne to make it 14-14, the ninth tie of the game, with 3 minutes, 37 seconds to play. Forty-one seconds later, he scored the game's final and decisive goal.