Dr. Jon Fox has been a witness to Philadelphia Eagles history, both old and new.

As a 12-year-old boy from Ventnor in 1960, Fox was at Franklin Field in Philadelphia to see the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 17-13 in the National Football League championship game. He also was at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29 as the Eagles dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game.

Fox, a retired orthopedic surgeon, enjoyed the conference title game in end zone seats with Steve and Jordan Fox, two of his four sons.

“The game was great,” said Fox, who turned 75 on Feb. 5. “I get to one or two games a year, but this was the first game I’ve been to this season. I think Jalen Hurts played conservatively because the 49ers were crippled (following injuries to both San Francisco quarterbacks). The 49ers also had a lot of penalties. I like end zone seats because you can see the play unfold."

He'll watch their next game — Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs — from his Linwood home Sunday.

“I think the Eagles will dominate the next game. Hurts will be 100%, and he’s the best quarterback in the league this year. ... We’ll just have a little party at home, and I’ll watch the game with Jordan and Steve.”

In 1960, Jon Fox went to the NFL title game with his father and another man and his son. Both boys liked baseball, and the two men thought the boys could talk baseball during the drive to the game. It was the pre-Super Bowl era, and they got to witness one of the greatest games in Philadelphia sports history.

“I was a baseball player, and the Eagles 1960 NFL championship game was the first football game I ever saw,” Fox said. “My father was a dentist, and he and a colleague had four tickets. I think they cost $8 apiece. It was the day after Christmas (a Monday). We sat in the top row of the upper deck at the 10-yard line. They had put in extra seats, and there must have been about 60,000 people. The game started at noon because Franklin Field had no lights.”

The Packers led 13-10 until Eagles running back Ted Dean scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. Bobby Walston’s extra point made it 17-13 Eagles, and it held up. The game turned out to be the only playoff loss ever for Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

“The Eagles had a passing game back then, with Norm Van Brocklin at quarterback and a receiver named Tommy McDonald,” Fox said. “They had a long pass (for a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter). There had been snow, and the sun melted it, so the field was muddy and it was hard for the running game.

“But the play I’ll never forget is the final one, with the Packers only 10 yards away from the winning touchdown, as (Eagles linebacker) Chuck Bednarik tackled Packers halfback Jim Taylor on the 7-yard line and then sat on him as the clock ticked down.”

The wooden goal posts were brought down by the celebrating fans after the game, and Fox took home a splinter.

Fox continued his love of baseball and played three years as a third baseman for Atlantic City High School before graduating in 1966. Three of his teammates were Vikings standouts Bobby Woods, Lefty Dever and Joe Braithwaite. Fox played baseball as a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania but then gave baseball up to concentrate on his medical studies.

He didn’t go to another Eagles game until about 2000, and since then he gets to one each season.

And like most fans, he’ll be watching the Super Bowl on TV.

“It’s going to be a good one,” Fox said. “I’m looking forward to the parade. I’ll be there.”