Dolan Grisbaum wins two races for Boston U. men's swimming: College notebook

Dolan Grisbaum won two events for the Boston University men’s swim team in a 156-67 victory against Colgate.

Grisbaum, a sophomore and an Ocean City High School graduate, won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9 minutes, 48.09 seconds and the 500 free in 4:45.59. He added a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:00.34).

Andrew Dang (Egg Harbor Township) swam on Rowan’s winning 200 free relay (1:30.62) in a 207-55 victory over Ramapo.

Women’s swimming

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) was fourth in the 200 free (1:55.45) for Connecticut in a 164-128 win over Seton Hall.

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was third in the 1,000 free (10:07.67) and fifth in the 500 free (4:59.02) for Indiana in a 208.5-91.5 victory over Michigan.

Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) was third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.06) and anchored Rider’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:52.62) in a 160-126 loss to Lafayette. She was also fourth in the 100 free (56.67) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.96).

Wrestling

Brady Carter (Lacey Township) placed fourth at 125 pounds for East Stroudsburg at the Will Abele Invitational at Ursinus College. He won by decision, pin and major decision before having to withdraw from competition due to a medical forfeit.

For host Ursinus, Gary Nagle (Middle Township) placed third at 184. He won back-to-back pins and a major decision before losing in the semifinals, then rebounded with a pin in the third-place bout. Jackson Brandt (Lacey) was fourth at 174, going 2-2 with a pair of decisions. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) was seventh at 141, going 3-2 with two decisions and a major decision.

Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May Regional) won by forfeit at 197 for New Jersey City in a 49-5 victory over Waynesburg.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) won a 7-3 decision at 157 for Stevens Institute of Technology in a 35-16 victory over Wilkes at the Bud Whitehill Duals.

Wilkes’ Cody Dix (EHT) won by pin in 43 seconds at 157 in a 28-7 victory over Ferrum at the Bud Whitehill Duals.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored 12 to go with two rebounds, two steals and an assist in Hampton’s 81-65 loss to William & Mary.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had three rebounds, two blocks and two points in Iowa State’s 84-50 win over Texas Tech. He scored 14, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots in a 62-60 loss to Kansas.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had six points and five rebounds in New Hampshire’s 71-58 win over Maine. He scored 12 in an 87-81 loss to Bryant.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had four points and two rebounds in Saint Francis’ 87-68 win over Long Island.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored six in Temple’s 76-72 win over Tulsa. He scored eight to go with 11 rebounds in a 61-59 loss to Memphis.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 21 and added nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 82-72 loss to Syracuse.

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) grabbed four rebounds in Cabrini’s 76-49 loss to Immaculata.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) grabbed three rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 95-82 loss to Marywood.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had five rebounds and three points in New Jersey City’s 62-53 win over Rutgers-Camden.

In Rowan’s 109-103 win over Montclair State, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 16 to go with four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added two points and two rebounds. In a 76-66 win over Rutgers-Newark, Ross scored 10, Wright four.

In Widener’s 72-59 win over Lebanon Valley, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May) scored 17 to go with three assists. Luke Mazur (Mainland) had nine points and three rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) had five points, five rebounds and three assists. In a 65-61 win over York, Holden had eight points and three assists. Ernest scored nine, and Mazur added six points and two rebounds.

Women’s indoor track and field

Louisiana Tech’s Leah Ellis (Millville) was 14th in the long jump (5.43 meters) at the Arkansas Invitational.

Mickey Baker (Ocean City) ran on Monmouth’s second-place 4x400 relay (4 minutes, 0.76 seconds) at the Penn Select Meet. Annie Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) placed third in the long jump (5.3m).

Penn State’s Lauren Princz (EHT) was third in both the 60 (7.67) and the 200 (24.59), both personal bests, at the Nittany Lion Challenge. For Saint Joseph’s, Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 27th in the 3,000 (10:52.06).

Amiyah Stephens (ACIT) and Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s second-place 4x200 relay (1:44.48) that set a program record at the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invite. The pair also ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:05.30). McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was third in the long jump (11.28m).

Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the 60 hurdles (8.75) and the triple jump (11.6m) for Rider at the Spartan Invite. Valencia Gosser (Barnegat) ran on the winning 4x200 (1:43.35) that broke a program record.

Holy Family’s Shaunajah Davis (Oakcrest) was 28th in the 60 (8.59) and 23rd in the 200 (28.11) at the Spartan Invitate.

Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x400 relay (4:08.03) at the Alvernia Winter Invitational.