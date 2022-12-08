DJ Campbell's game-high 25 points leads Stockton past Rutgers-Newark

DJ Campbell scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to a 75-62 victory over Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Association game Wednesday.
The Vineland High School graduate scored 18 in the second half. He also made five 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and three assists. With the win, the Ospreys (7-1, 3-1 NJAC) have won four straight games.
Stockton led 39-30 at halftime. Campbell scored the Ospreys' first 15 points in the second half to extend their lead to 54-31. The Scarlet Raiders (1-7,0-3) soon cut their deficit to 62-53, but the Ospreys finished the game on a 13-9 run.
Jonathan Azoroh scored 16 and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) added 10 points and six rebounds. Ky Flanders (Wildwood) scored nine to go with a team-high three steals, three assists and three rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had eight points and five rebounds.
Kadian Dawkins finished with six rebounds, six assists and five points.
