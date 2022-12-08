 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOCKTON 75, RUTGERS-NEWARK 62 | LATE WEDNESDAY

DJ Campbell's game-high 25 points leads Stockton past Rutgers-Newark

  • 0
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

DJ Campbell scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to a 75-62 victory over Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Association game Wednesday. 

The Vineland High School graduate scored 18 in the second half. He also made five 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and three assists. With the win, the Ospreys (7-1, 3-1 NJAC) have won four straight games. 

Stockton led 39-30 at halftime. Campbell scored the Ospreys' first 15 points in the second half to extend their lead to 54-31. The Scarlet Raiders (1-7,0-3) soon cut their deficit to 62-53, but the Ospreys finished the game on a 13-9 run. 

Jonathan Azoroh scored 16 and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) added 10 points and six rebounds. Ky Flanders (Wildwood) scored nine to go with a team-high three steals, three assists and three rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had eight points and five rebounds.

People are also reading…

Kadian Dawkins finished with six rebounds, six assists and five points.

+1 
DJ Campbell headshot

Campbell

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News