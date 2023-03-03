GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — DJ Campbell didn’t think he was shooting well during the warmups.

A new basketball was to be used for the national tournament, and the Stockton University junior didn’t think he was going to get used to it by game time.

Anyone who watched the game wouldn’t have believed that.

Campbell, a 2019 Vineland High School graduate, led Stockton with 38 points in its 86-70 win over La Roche in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Stockton (23-5) will face Mary Washington (21-8) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the second round at the Stockton Sports Center. Stockton is hosting a four-team pod in the first two rounds of the national tournament.

Stockton got Campbell going early. The junior guard hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minutes for a 7-1 lead. Those baskets sparked a game-opening 13-4 run in little more than four minutes of play.

“Once I saw the first 3 go down, I knew it was going to be that type of game where I could explode,” Campbell said. “I had the confidence that nobody on the court could stay in front of me or guard me.”

La Roche narrowed the lead to 21-16. But the Redhawks didn’t have an answer for Campbell’s play-making ability.

A layup-and-free-throw and a pair of 3-pointers later, and Stockton had built a commanding 38-21 lead with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half.

Campbell scored 27 points, including hitting five of seven from beyond the arc, in the first half.

At one point, after putting up a 3, Campbell turned toward the home crowd and a reception of loud cheers before the ball fell threw the hoop.

“I just got lost in the moment,” he said.

La Roche also struggled with Stockton’s stingy defense, especially on the perimeter.

The Redhawks found themselves struggling to penetrate the lane, turning the ball over nine times. The Ospreys even forced a couple shot clock violations and outrebounded La Roche 27-12 in the first half.

Kadian Dawkins, Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Jonathan Azoroh were big parts of that effort, Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. Flanders had three of Stockton’s nine steals, and the Ospreys out-rebounded La Roche 41-33.

“Flanders’ effort is always phenomenal,” Bittner said of the senior. “He took some charges and got some big rebounds, and his focus is trying to extend his career.”

Campbell continued his hot shooting in the second half, once again interacting with the home crowd after hitting a 3-pointer.

But the loudest the crowd got Friday was off a pass. Campbell grabbed an easy defensive rebound, turned and fired a pass down court to an open Flanders, who threw down a one-handed dunk to extend Stockton’s lead to 70-47 with 11:55 left in the game.

The Ospreys’ faithful erupted following that slam.

“I had been walking around school and everybody had been talking about how they couldn’t wait for this game,” Campbell said. “The Stockton community just embraced our basketball team, and we appreciate that.”

Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 16 to go with eight rebounds, and Flanders added 12 points and six rebounds. Campbell, Dawkins and Azoroh each grabbed seven rebounds.

Next up for the Ospreys will be Mary Washington, which beat St. Lawrence 69-42 on Friday afternoon. Greg Rowson led Eagles starters with 14 points, and Emmanuel Aghayere scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. St. Lawrence fell to 19-9.

Stockton and Mary Washington met Dec. 19 in the Randolph-Macon Suyes Yellow Jacket Classic, with the Ospreys winning that matchup 80-66. Mary Washington was ranked 23rd in the country at the time.

“They did not have one of their top two players,” Bittner said of the last time the teams played, referring to Rowson. “It’s going to be an entirely different test, and we’ll be ready to go.

“... I wish we would have closed it out earlier (Friday), so we could get guys out, but we didn’t, and hopefully it doesn’t come back to haunt us.”

PHOTOS: Stockton men's basketball vs. La Roche in NCAA Division III Tournament