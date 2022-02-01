DJ Campbell leads Stockton to 5th straight win

The Stockton University men's basketball team played a strong second half and beat host Montclair State 90-78 on Monday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Montclair.
DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, led the Ospreys with 19 points.
The Ospreys trailed 38-37 at halftime but shot 56.3 % from the field in the second half and hit 13 of 15 free throws. Stockton outscored Montclair 53-40 in the second half.
Stockton won its fifth straight game and improved to 16-3 (11-2). The Red Hawks dropped to 10-7 (6-6).
Rynell Lawrence (Millville) shot 6 for 8 from the field and totaled 17 points for the Ospreys. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added 15 points and had a game-highs with nine rebounds and four steals. Kadian Dawkins also had 15 points, plus six rebounds and a game-high nine assists. Milo De Los Santos was 3 for 3 in 3-point attempts and had nine points. Nick Duncsak contributed six points.
The Ospreys took a 54-46 lead with an 8-0 run. Montclair rallied, but an 11-0 by the Ospreys put them up 67-54.
Mike Jackson topped Montclair with 19 points, and Keyon Price had 14.
Two Stockton University basketball players earned recognition from the New Jersey Athletic C…
Stockton women's basketball: Montclair State pulled away in the second half to beat the visiting Ospreys 51-35 in an NJAC game.
The Red Hawks improved to 11-7 (8-4). Stockton fell to 8-11 (6-7).
Freshman Madison LaRosa scored 11 and was the only Osprey in double digits. She also had five rebounds and a game-high four steals. Emma Morrone added eight points and three assists. Nalya Hill had four points and 10 rebounds, tied for the game high, and Kadina Harris-Hood had six points. Jordyn Madigan had five points and three steals.
Montclair's Nickie Carter led all scorers with 17 points. Olivia Vero had eight points, nine rebounds and a game-high five blocks. Trisha Peterson tied Hill for game-high in rebounds with 10.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.