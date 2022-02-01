DJ Campbell leads Stockton to 5th straight win

The Stockton University men's basketball team played a strong second half and beat host Montclair State 90-78 on Monday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Montclair.

DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, led the Ospreys with 19 points.

The Ospreys trailed 38-37 at halftime but shot 56.3 % from the field in the second half and hit 13 of 15 free throws. Stockton outscored Montclair 53-40 in the second half.

Stockton won its fifth straight game and improved to 16-3 (11-2). The Red Hawks dropped to 10-7 (6-6).

Rynell Lawrence (Millville) shot 6 for 8 from the field and totaled 17 points for the Ospreys. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added 15 points and had a game-highs with nine rebounds and four steals. Kadian Dawkins also had 15 points, plus six rebounds and a game-high nine assists. Milo De Los Santos was 3 for 3 in 3-point attempts and had nine points. Nick Duncsak contributed six points.

The Ospreys took a 54-46 lead with an 8-0 run. Montclair rallied, but an 11-0 by the Ospreys put them up 67-54.

Mike Jackson topped Montclair with 19 points, and Keyon Price had 14.

