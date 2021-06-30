Diamond Beach Patrol to hold races Thursday

The Diamond Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational for Autism will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Avenue in Diamond Beach, near Wildwood Crest.
Competing beach patrols include Diamond Beach, Cape May, Wildwood Crest, Wildwood, North Wildwood, Harvey Cedars and Sea Girt.
Admission is free, but donations will be taken to support 4 Paws For Ability Foundation, which enriches the lives of autistic children with service support dogs.
The six races are the men's swim, the women's swim, the doubles row, the men's paddle, the women's paddle and the swim-paddle-doubles row relay.
