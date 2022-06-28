 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIFEGUARDS

Diamond Beach Invitational for Autism will be Thursday

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

The Diamond Beach Lifeguard Invitational for Autism will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Avenue beach in Diamond Beach in Lower Township, near Wildwood Crest.

All proceeds will be donated to "4 Paws for Ability" Autism Foundation, which enriches the lives of autistic children with service dogs.

The competing beach patrols are Harvey Cedars, Sea Girt, Wildwood Crest, Diamond Beach, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Cape May Point.

The races are the doubles row, the men’s swim, the women’s swim, the men’s paddle, the women’s paddle, the surf rescue race, and the row out swim in.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

