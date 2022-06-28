Diamond Beach Invitational for Autism will be Thursday

The Diamond Beach Lifeguard Invitational for Autism will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Avenue beach in Diamond Beach in Lower Township, near Wildwood Crest.
All proceeds will be donated to "4 Paws for Ability" Autism Foundation, which enriches the lives of autistic children with service dogs.
The competing beach patrols are Harvey Cedars, Sea Girt, Wildwood Crest, Diamond Beach, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Cape May Point.
The races are the doubles row, the men’s swim, the women’s swim, the men’s paddle, the women’s paddle, the surf rescue race, and the row out swim in.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
