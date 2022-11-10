Destin Lasco wins three IMs for Cal, Berkeley: College notebook

Destin Lasco won three individual medley races and added a win in a relay for the University of California, Berkeley men’s swimming team Friday at the Triple Distance Meet at Stanford.

Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood, won the 100-yard IM in 50.13 seconds, the 200 IM in 1:45.73, and the 400 IM in 3:51.03. The junior also was on the Golden Bears’ winning 200 freestyle relay (1:19.33).

Lasco was a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year who broke several school and national records and won six individual state championships, the maximum he could win in three years. He did did not swim for Mainland as a senior, instead training for the 2020 Olympic Trials.

The Golden Bears are the defending national champions.

Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean City) won the 1,000 freestyle (9:46.96) in Boston University’s 185-95 victory over Providence.

Andrew Dang (Egg Harbor Township) swam on Rowan’s second-place 400 free relay (3:19.82) in a 159-103 win over Montclair State. He also placed third in the 100 free (49.09).

Women’s swimming

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) won the 50 free (24.72) and the 100 free (53.13) for Connecticut in a 160-121 win over Southern Connecticut State.

Grace Curry (EHT) swam on Iona’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:50.42) in a 204-58 win over Monmouth.

Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) was third in the 200 backstroke (2:12.84) for Maine in a 172.5-121.5 loss to Vermont.

Megan Fox (Atlantic City) was fourth in the 1,000 free (10:15.35) for South Carolina in a 178-122 loss to North Carolina.

Katie McClintock (Mainland) was third in the 200 IM (2:03.35) for Wisconsin in a 172-128 win over Minnesota. She also swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:43.89).

Men’s wrestling

Rider’s D’Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep) and Ray Weed (Absegami) each went 2-1 at 133 pounds at the Princeton Open. Almodovar won by pin in 24 seconds and by a 4-3 decision. Weed won a 9-8 decision and by pin in 1:06.

Stevens Institute of Technology’s Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed fourth at 149 at the Princeton Open. He went 2-2, winning his first two bouts on an 8-0 major decision and a first-period pin.

New York University’s KJ Sherman (Holy Spirit) placed third at 141 at the Ned McGinley Invitational. His wins included two technical falls and a pin.

Castleton’s Haven Tatarek (Southern Regional) placed fourth at 197 at the two-day Ithaca Invitational. He went 4-2, with all of his victories coming by decision.

Centenary’s Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) placed second at 197 at the East Stroudsburg Open, going 2-1. His wins came on a medical forfeit and a 5-1 decision.

Ursinus’ Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) placed fourth at 141 at the Messiah Invitational, going 3-2. He won by major decision and injury default before rebounding in the consolation bracket with an 8-4 decision to reach the third-place bout. Jackson Brandt (Lacey) went 1-2 at 174, winning his opening bout with an 11-2 major decision.

Women’s wrestling

Gracie Cordasco (Southern) went 2-1 at 116 for Mount Olive at the Trojan Open. Her two wins came by pin, both in the first period. It was the program debut for Mount Olive as well as the collegiate debut for the freshman Cordasco.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Goldey-Beacom, Jessica Sprankle (Southern Regional) had seven digs. Alexa Houston (Pinelands Regional) had seven kills and three digs, and Emma Gildea (Southern) added a dig and a kill. In a 3-1 loss to Bloomfield, Sprankle had eight digs and three assists. Gildea had two kills and a dig, and Houston added two kills and four digs.