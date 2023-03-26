Destin Lasco and the Cal Berkeley men's swimming team both did what they set out to do: repeat as national champions.

Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate and standout junior for the Golden Bears, won his second straight national title in the 200-yard backstroke. He set a University of Minnesota pool record, winning in 1 minute, 35.87 seconds. He was just 0.14 seconds short of former Golden Bear and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy's NCAA record.

The Golden Bears finished with 482 points, beating Arizona State (430), Texas (384), Indiana (379) and North Carolina State (373.5) to round out the top five of the 38 teams represented. Cal has finished in the top two at the previous 13 NCAA championships — including six national titles in 2011-12, 2014, 2019 and 2022-23.

Lasco was Cal's only individual champion. He scored 53 of those points in his three individual races, which included second place in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 backstroke.

Lasco's finish in the 200 IM (1:38.1) also broke the American record. Arizona State's Leon Marchand, who is from France, won with an NCAA record 1:36.34.

Lasco also swam in four relay events. He anchored the third-place 800 freestyle relay (6:06.41), the second-place 200 free relay (1:13.82) and the second-place 400 free relay (2:44.08). He swam the opening leg of the fifth-place 400 medley relay (3:00.38).

Lasco has now won four national titles — 200 backstroke (2022, 2023), 400 medley relay (2022) and the 400 free relay (2021).

Other championship highlights

Marchand broke his own NCAA record in the 200-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:46.91 to win the sophomore’s second consecutive title. Caspar Corbeau of Texas, who set a personal record of 1:49.15, was second. Marchand also won the 400 individual medley Friday and 200 IM on Thursday.

Florida freshman Josh Liendo finished in 40.28 to win the 100 freestyle. Cal’s Jack Alexy and Bjorn Seeliger came in second and third, respectively.

N.C. State's Will Gallant won the 1,650-yard freestyle in 14:28.94 and his teammate Ross Dant finished second, 3.5 seconds ahead of third-place Jake Magahey at 14:33.82.

Indiana's Carson Tyler had a personal-best 476.30 points to take home the platform diving title and fellow Hoosier Quintin Henninger finished third. Bryden Hattie of South Carolina was second with 455.10 points.

Sophomore Aiden Hayes of N.C. State won the 200 butterfly title, rallying to beat Indiana's Brendan Burns, the defending NCAA champion who finished in 1:38.97, by 0.18 seconds.

Florida broke the NCAA record in the 400 freestyle relay, winning in 2:44.07 and beating second-place Cal by a hundredth of a second. Arizona State finished third in 2:45.12. N.C. State set the previous record of 2:44.31 in 2018.