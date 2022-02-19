 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEN'S LACROSSE | DeSALES 15, STOCKTON 14 (OT)

DeSales men's lacrosse beats Stockton in OT in season opener

  • 0

DeSales University beat Stockton University 15-14 in overtime in the men's lacrosse season opener for both teams Saturday in Galloway Township.

Stockton's Brenden McSorley scored to put the Ospreys up 14-13 with one minute, 16 seconds left in regulation. But Zach Bowen tied it for DeSales with 35 seconds left, and teammate Jalen Holmes scored the game winner for the visitors with 1:38 left in overtime. Domenic Maria assisted.

Dante Poli led Stockton with three goals and two assists, and Luc Swedlund had three goals and one assist. Reegan Capozzoli added two goals and two assists, Eric D'Arminio contributed two goals and an assist, and Stanley Kolimago scored two. Matt Gibson scored once, and Ryan Anderson, Sean Haddock and Matt Thurman added assists.

The Ospreys trailed 5-2 after the first quarter but outscored DeSales 4-3 in each of the final three quarters.

Bowen and Ty Herron led DeSales with four goals apiece, and Pat Schuett had three.

Dante Poli headshot

Poli

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News