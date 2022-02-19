DeSales men's lacrosse beats Stockton in OT in season opener

DeSales University beat Stockton University 15-14 in overtime in the men's lacrosse season opener for both teams Saturday in Galloway Township.
Stockton's Brenden McSorley scored to put the Ospreys up 14-13 with one minute, 16 seconds left in regulation. But Zach Bowen tied it for DeSales with 35 seconds left, and teammate Jalen Holmes scored the game winner for the visitors with 1:38 left in overtime. Domenic Maria assisted.
Dante Poli led Stockton with three goals and two assists, and Luc Swedlund had three goals and one assist. Reegan Capozzoli added two goals and two assists, Eric D'Arminio contributed two goals and an assist, and Stanley Kolimago scored two. Matt Gibson scored once, and Ryan Anderson, Sean Haddock and Matt Thurman added assists.
The Ospreys trailed 5-2 after the first quarter but outscored DeSales 4-3 in each of the final three quarters.
Bowen and Ty Herron led DeSales with four goals apiece, and Pat Schuett had three.
