Denny Brady's pitching, hitting lift Buena Blue Dawgs over S.J. Surf in Game 1 of finals

NORTHFIELD — Denny Brady also likes to hit when he pitches, and he made a big difference doing both Monday night in Game 1 of the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League finals.

Brady led the Buena Blue Dawgs to a 5-3 win over the host South Jersey Surf at Birch Grove Park in the first game of a best-of-five series. He went the seven-inning distance to get the victory on the mound, giving up two solo homers but striking out 13 with no walks.

At the plate, Brady hit a towering two-run homer that broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning. Luis Sauri had singled.

The Blue Dawgs will host the Surf at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Game 2 at Bruno Melini Park in Buena.

Brady, a former Buena Regional High School standout, spent five years in the Los Angeles Angels minor league system.

"I really like to hit when I pitch, and I haven't done that since high school," said Brady, 25. "It's exciting to be able to do them both again. It's great to be in a championship series. No Angels minor league teams made the playoffs when I was there.

"We made a good start tonight. We got the win, and that's all I care about."

Buena coach Jim Kurtz said Brady has helped the team with his advice and example.

"For a guy who hasn't swung a bat since high school, he's amazing," Kurtz said. "He's our best hitter. He's played at a higher level, and he makes the others better.

"This was the kind of game I expected — really hard-fought with quality pitching from both teams. That's what I expect in the series."

The game was an oddity. For four innings, it was a pitchers' duel between Brady and the Surf's Carson Denham. Then it became a mini-home run derby as five homers were hit, three by Buena.

The Surf managed to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Antonio Caraballo scored on an error.

Denham gave up a two-run homer to Buena's Jack Peacock with two outs in the fifth inning to put the Blue Dawgs up 2-1.

"I was looking for a fastball and got it," said Peacock, 20, a former St. Augustine Prep player. "I didn't think it would go out at first, but it put two on the board."

Denham gave up back-to-back homers to Brady and Jake Guglielmi in the seventh and was lifted. Denham gave up three homers but struck out eight and walked none.

South Jersey slugger Monny Strickland tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when he belted a line drive solo home run. Strickland is a former Egg Harbor Township and Rowan University player. Also for the Surf, Logan Petty hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 5-3. But Brady struck out the other three batters in the inning, one before the home run and the final two after.

"We had runners on base early in the game and missed a few chances to score more runs. That's baseball," said Surf manager Jeff Ball, a former major league player. "Both teams looked good. The pitchers' velocity was very good, and they were keeping the hitters off balance, but they made a few mistakes on the home runs.

"Tomorrow we'll have to be ready to go."