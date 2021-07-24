Dennis Township youth basketball results

Rylee Morrow scored 24 points to lead the 1st Bank of Sea Isle City to a 44-25 victory over Ciccotelli’s Barbershop in the grades 7-9 division of the Dennis Township Youth Summer Basketball League on Thursday.
For Sea Isle, Lily King added six points. Paul Simmerman scored 17 for Ciccotelli’s. Amanda Daino and Gage Cileone each contributed three.
After four weeks, Sobansky Contracting (9-0) leads the division. 1st Bank of Sea Isle and Ocean View Resorts are each 4-5. Ciccotelli’s is 1-8.
The playoffs will start Tuesday. The matchups will be Ciccotelli’s Barbershop vs. Sobansky Contracting, and 1st Bank of SIC vs. Ocean View Resort. The championship is set for Thursday.
Sobansky Contracting 61, Ocean View Resort 22: Kyle Pettit scored 22 for Sobansky. JJ McGroarty added 12. For Ocean View, Alexis Blakeslee scored 11. Nick Meehl, contributed eight.
Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 43, Ocean View Resort 35: On Tuesday, Simmerman scored a game-high 22 for Ciccotelli’s. Cileone added 12. For Ocean View, Mya Robinson led with 11. Meehl scored seven.
Sobansky Contracting 46, 1st Bank of Sea Isle City 42: Pettit scored 21 for Sobansky. McGroarty added 10. King scored 13 in the loss. Morrow contributed 12.
Sobansky Contracting 41, Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 33: On July 15, Pettit scored a game-high 23 for Sobansky. McGroarty added 12. Simmerman scored 13 for Ciccotelli’s. Cileone contributed 14.
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 43, Ocean View Resort 35: Morrow led the winners with 19. King added 11. For Ocean View, Jake Frie scored 19. Justin Verity added six.
Ocean View Resort 47, Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 21: On July 14, Robinson led Ocean View with 10. Evan Feliciano scored nine. For Ciccotelli's, Simmerman scored nine, and Amanda Daino added six.
Grades 5-6
Seeburg Electric 28, Comfort Pro Sunrays 22: On Thursday, Katie Creamer scored eight points for Seeberg (6-2), and Noah Wallash and Cody VanArtsdalen each had four. For Comfort (2-6), Joey Povio scored nine, and Tristan Blakeslee added five.
Radzieta 25, Seeburg Electric 21: On Wednesday, Alex Covarrubias scored 14 for Radzieta (4-4) and Travis DeHainaut added four. Dante Duca had 11 for Seeburg and Wallash and VanArtsdalen each added three.
Comfort Pro Sunrays 32, Radzieta 27: On Tuesday, Joey Povio led Comfort with 14, and Tristan Blakeslee and Josh Marchiano each had four. For Radzieta, Alex Covarrubias scored nine, and DeHainaut added six.
Seeburg Electric 28, Comfort Pro Sunrays 16: On July 15, Brian Champion and Colton Carney each scored six. Povio led Comfort with nine. Blakeslee scored three.
Seeburg Electric 26, Radzieta 25: On July 14, Duca scored 12 for Seeburg, and Brian Champion had six. Covarrubias scored 10 for Radzieta, and DeHainaut added seven.
Comfort Pro Sunrays will face Radzieta in a playoff game Tuesday. The winner will play Seeburg for the championship Thursday.
Grades 3-4
Sturdy Savings Bank 18, Dennisville UMC 13: On Thursday, Riley Jones scored eight points for Sturdy Savings (5-3), and Oliver Rothenbiller and Jordan Figueroa each had four. For Dennisville UMC (1-7), Ashley Stoltz had eight, and Addison Cannon added three.
Dennisville UMC 12, Cape Insulation Company 7: On Wednesday, Ashley Stoltz scored eight for Dennisville UMC, and James Harden and Jordan Briggs each added two. For Cape Insulation (6-2), Addis Bramble scored three, and Colton Beasley and Sophia Donovan each had two.
Cape Insulation Company 14, Sturdy Savings Bank 6: On Tuesday, Colton Beasley scored six for Cape, and Julian Broughton added four. Oliver Rothenbiller scored all six for Sturdy Savings Bank.
Sturdy Savings Bank 22, Dennisville UMC 7: On July 15, Carter Evans led Sturdy Savings with 14 points, and Riley Jones added four. Ashley Stoltz scored four for Dennisville UMC, and Frank Laughlin had two.
Cape Insulation Company 17, Dennisville UMC 9: On July 14, James McCabe scored eight for Cape, and Payton Conroy and Sophia Donovan each added two. For Dennisville UMC, Ashley Stoltz scored four, Jordan Briggs three.
Dennisville UMC will play Sturdy Savings Bank in the playoffs Tuesday. The winner will meet Cape Insulation in the championship game Thursday.
