Grades 3-4Buon Gusto Pizzeria 17 (Ryan Morales 9, Adnan Khan 6), Sturdy Savings Bank 16 (Ryan Barnes 12, Colton Beasley 2, Bradley McCabe 2)
Cape Insulation Company 21 (Drew Galia 11, John Glassford 6, Holden Sokorai 4), Community Thrift of SSUMC 12 (Anthony DeVico 5, Frank Laughlin 5, Ezra Volpe 2)
StandingsCape Insulation Company;7-2
Buon Gusto Pizzeria;6-3
Community Thrift of SSUMC;4-5
Sturdy Savings Bank;1-8
Grades 5-6Franklin Bank 35 (Tristan Blakeslee 19, Terrel Brown 8), Sea Grove Garden Center 33 (Travis DeHainaut 16, Gianna Peragine 9)
Comfort Pro Sunrays 37 (Julian Broughton 25, Mackenzie Vandever 8), Seeburg Electric 28 (Brian Champion 12, Kylie Dougherty 6)
StandingsFranklin Bank;7-2
Sea Grove Garden Center;5-4
Comfort Pro Sunrays;5-4
Seeburg Electric;1-8
Grades 7-81st Bank of Sea Isle City 46 (Alli Nagle 21, Joey Povio 14), Ocean View Resort 33 (Lea Kern 14, Briar McNair 7, Alex Covarrubias 7)
StandingsOcean View Resort;7-3
1st Bank of Sea Isle City;5-5
Radzieta;3-7
