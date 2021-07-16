Dennis Township youth basketball results

Reilly Kelso and Travis DeHainaut each scored six points to lead Radzieta to a 29-22 victory over Comfort Pro Sunrays in the grades 5-6 division of the Dennis Township Youth Summer Basketball League on Tuesday.
For Comfort Pro Sunrays, Joey Povio scored 10. Briar McNair and Tristan Blakeslee each scored four. After the first two weeks, Radzieta is 3-2 and Comfort Pro is 1-4. Seeburg Electric (3-1) leads the division.
July 8 — Comfort Pro Sunrays 39, Seeburg Electric 31: Blakeslee scored 14 for Comfort Pro. Joey Povio added 13. Dante Duca scored 14 for Seeburg. Noah Wallash scored 12.
July 7 — Seeburg Electric 23, Radzieta 17: Duca scored 15 for Seeburg. Wallash scored four. Juniper King and DeHainaut each added four for Radzieta.
July 6 — Radzieta 34, Comfort Pro Sunrays 30: Alex Covarrubias scored 10 for Radzieta. King added eight. For Comfort Pro, Povio scored 13. Blakeslee scored six;.
July 1 — Seeburg Electric 42, Comfort Pro Sunrays 8: Duca scored 16 for Seeburg. Colton Carney added eight. For Comfort Pro, Povio scored six, Josh Marchiano two.
June 30 — Seeburg Electric 24, Radzieta 23: Duca led with 12 points for Seeburg. Tenley VanArtsdalen and Wallash each scored four. For Radzieta, DeHainaut scored nine. King and Bryan Vandever each scored four.
June 29 — Radzieta 38, Comfort Pro Sunrays 8: DeHainaut scored 18 for Radzieta. Aydan Shaw scored six. Marchiano scored four for Comfort Pro. Iyonna Wallace and Reghan Adoranto each scored two.
Grads 7-9
Tuesday — 1st Bank of Sea Isle City 58, Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 33: Rylee Morrow, scored 20 for 1st Bank of Sea Isle (2-4). Lily King scored 14. For Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (0-5), Paul Simmerman scored 15. Audrey Simmerman scored six.
Sobansky Contracting 35, Ocean View Resort 34: Kyle Pettit, scored 19 for Sobansky (6-0). Isabelle Toland scored six. Jake Frie scored 20 for Ocean View (3-2). Mya Robinson scored six.
July 8 — Ocean View Resort 49, 1st Bank of Sea Isle City 48: Frie score 23 for Ocean View. Alexis Blakeslee scored eight. Morrow scored 30 for 1st Bank of Sea Isle City. Joseph Raab scored 10.
Sobansky Contracting 52, Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 28: Pettit scored 17 for Sobansky Contracting. Natalie Stoltz scored 12. Dylan James scored 10 for Ciccotelli’s. Paul Simmerman added seven.
July 7 — Sobansky Contracting 37, 1st Bank of Sea Isle City 28: Pettit scored 12 for Sobanky. JJ McGroarty added nine. Morrow 10 for 1st Bank of Sea Isle City. King scored eight.
July 6 — Sobansky Contracting 51, Ocean View Resort 28: Pettit scored 17 for Sobansky. JJ McGroarty added 11. For Ocean View, Frie scored 15. Justin Verity scored nine.
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 46, Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 35: Morrow scored 19 for 1st Bank of Sea Isle City. Logan Seger added 11. For Ciccotelli’s, Paul Simmerman scored 18. Brady Spencer added seven.
July 1 — Ocean View Resort 33, Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 22: For Ocean View, Frie scored 22. Justin Verity scored six. For Ciccotelli’s , Paul Simmerman scored 10. Spencer scored six.
Sobansky Contracting 50, 1st Bank of Sea Isle City 41: Pettit 25 for Sobansky. McGroarty scored nine. For 1st Bank of Sea Isle, King scored 14. Dakota Laughlin scored 10.
June 29 — Ocean View Resort 35, 1st Bank of Sea Isle City 27: Frie scored 21 for Ocean View. Alexis Blakeslee and Mya Robinson each scored three. Morrow scored 15 for 1st Bank of Sea Isle. Laughlin and Raab each scored three.
Sobansky Contracting 50, Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 26: Pettit scored 21 for Sobansky. Aidan McCorristin scored 10. For Ciccotelli’s, Paul Simmerman scored 15. James scored five.
Grades 3-4
Tuesday — Cape Insulation Company 16, Sturdy Savings Bank 14: Addis Bramble scored six for Cape (4-1). Payton Conroy and Ryan Morales each scored two. For Sturdy (3-2), Jordan Figueroa scored six. Oliver Rothenbiller scored five.
July 8 — Sturdy Savings Bank 15, Dennisville UMC 14: Riley Jones scored 10 for Sturdy. Rothenbiller scored four. For Dennisville (0-4), Ashley Stoltz scored 12. Addison Cannon scored two.
July 7 — Cape Insulation Company 12, Dennisville UMC 8: Noah Tocci, Liam Wallash, Addis Bramble, James McCabe, Vicky Moore and Julian Broughton each scored two for Cape. For Dennisville, Frank Laughlin, Stoltz, James Harden and Cannon each scored two.
July 6 — Sturdy Savings Bank 17, Cape Insulation Company 12: For Sturdy, Jones scored six. Rothenbiller scored five. For Cape, James McCabe scored sight. Liam Wallash and Vicky Moore each scored two.
July 1 — Sturdy Savings Bank 22, Dennisville UMC 12: For Sturdy, Carter Evans led with 16 points. Rothenbiller scored four. For Dennisville, Laughlin and Harden each scored four
June 30 — Cape Insulation Company 16, Dennisville UMC 5: Julian Broughton and McCabe each scored six for Cape. Cannon Dennisville with three. Jordan Briggs added two.
June 29 — Cape Insulation Company 26, Sturdy Savings Bank 10: Broughton scored six for Cape. Wallash and Sophia Donovan each scored two. For Sturdy, Jone scored six. Rothenbiller and Figueroa each scored two.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
