Delaney Lappin leading Drexel's offense in unbeaten start: College notebook

Delaney Lappin has continued to be a key reason the Drexel University women’s soccer team went 5-0-3 to start the season.

The junior forward and 2020 Ocean City High School graduate from Corbin City scored twice in the first nine minutes of a 3-0 win over Lafayette.

Lappin had a team-leading five goals and 11 points in eight games.

Lappin was a first-team Press All-Star in basketball and soccer. She was a key part of the Red Raiders’ state Group III soccer championship as a senior.

Summer Reimet (Ocean City) had an assist in Monmouth’s 2-0 win over Providence.

Sianni Magruder (Egg Harbor Township) played all 90 minutes on defense in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 3-0 win over Saint Peter’s.

Christine Napoli (Mainland Regional) scored the game-tying goal in the 41st minute of St. Bonaventure’s 1-1 tie with Canisius.

Alyssa Nazarok (Mainland) had an assist in Shepherd’s 2-1 loss to East Stroudsburg.

Lola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had an assist in Thomas Jefferson’s 4-2 win over Dominican.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made eight saves in Alvernia’s 2-2 draw with Rutgers-Camden.

Anna Bond (Middle Township) scored in the 77th minute of Cabrini’s 1-0 win over Juniata.

Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) scored in Coast Guard’s 2-1 win over Drew.

Lee Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made 10 saves in Neumann’s 1-0 loss to Penn State-Berks. She made two saves in 45 minutes of a 0-0 draw with Albright.

Jillian Jankowski (Barnegat) had a goal and an assist in Rowan’s 3-1 win over Manhattanville. In an 11-1 win over Centenary, Jankowski and Olivia Giordano (Millville) each scored.

Men’s soccer

Jack Sarkos (Mainland) scored both goals for Lehigh in the second half of a 2-2 tie with La Salle.

Trevor Paone (Ocean City) had an assist in East Stroudsburg’s 4-0 win over Shepherd.

Gabe Paz (Oakcrest) had an assist in Thomas Jefferson’s 3-0 win over Dominican.

Ethan Torpey (St. Augustine Prep) had an assist in Arcadia’s 2-1 win over Cairn.

Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) had an assist in Cabrini’s 2-1 win over Washington College.

Kevin Kiernan (Southern) had an assist in Drew’s 4-1 win over St. Joseph’s-Long Island.

Eddie Proud (Middle Township) scored and added an assist in Neumann’s 5-3 loss to Goucher. He assisted on the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Ursinus.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made three saves in Lehigh’s 3-2 win over La Salle. She made five saves in a 4-3 loss to Wagner.

Chloe Prettyman (Ocean City) had an assist in Shippensburg’s 5-2 win over Newberry.

Jaclyn Carbonneau (Ocean City) scored in West Chester’s 8-0 win over New Haven.

In Cabrini’s 3-1 win over Widener, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored and Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) added an assist. In a 2-0 win over Gettysburg, Cella and Gallagher each scored.

Juliana Medina (Mainland) scored in the 50th minute of FDU-Florham’s 1-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Jorja Hibschman (Millville) scored in Kean’s 5-1 win over Arcadia.

Katie Haye (Oakcrest) scored in Widener’s 4-0 win over Goucher.

Men’s cross country

Rider’s Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) was 14th in 25 minutes, 47.8 seconds in the 8K at the Sienna Invitational.

Jefferson won the Philadelphia Metropolitan Championships to kick off its season. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 13th (30:14.), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) 15th (30:27.5), Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) 17th (30:50.3), Blake Corbett (Mainland) 18th (30:53.3) and Ryan Kopervos (Absegami) 51st (34:32.4) on the 8K course.

Women’s cross country

Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 61st (23:34.4) for Saint Joseph’s in the 6K Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State.

Savannah Hodgens (Mainland) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. The College of New Jersey freshman finished second at Stockton’s Osprey Open (19:51) on the 5K course.

Women’s golf

Hamilton’s Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 15th at 9-over par with a two-day 155 (79-76) at the Hamilton Fall Invitational. Hamilton placed third among 14 teams.

Men’s golf

Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) kicked off his junior season with Drexel with a tie for 10th place at the VCU Shootout on Monday and Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia. He shot a three-round score of 206 (70-67-69), good for 10-under par and five shots back of the winner. The Dragons tied for sixth among 14 teams.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Pace, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had four digs, Alexa Houston (Pinelands Regional) had three kills, and Emma Gildea (Southern) added four kills. In a 3-0 win over Kutztown, Sprankle had five digs, and Gildea added five kills.

Football

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers (St. Joseph) was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Offensive Back of the Week for his single-game school- and conference-record 319 rushing yards to go with four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) on Saturday.