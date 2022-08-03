Defending champion South Jersey Surf win 9-3 to even finals against Buena Blue Dawgs

BUENA — The South Jersey Surf brought out the bats Tuesday night against the Buena Blue Dogs and evened the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League best-of-five championship series at 1-1.

The Surf, the defending league champion, beat host Buena 9-3 at Bruno Melini Park.

Logan Petty hit a three-run triple in the fourth inning to make it 8-1, and he also had two doubles.

"We knew going in that we had to win it and tie the series," said Petty, 21, a former Mainland Regional player and the older brother of former Mainland pitching standout Chase Petty. "We knew we had to get the hitting going."

Logan Petty is rising junior at Arcadia University.

The Surf's JImmy Pasquale homered in the second inning to make it 1-0, and Kevin Foreman added an RBI single in the inning. Eric Fitzgerald led off the third inning with a solo homer to make it 3-0.

Buena scored a run in the bottom of the inning when Jim Kurtz Jr. singled in Jake Guglielmi. But South Jersey wasn't done, and Nick Atohi led off the fourth inning with a home run to make it 4-1. Antonio Caraballo added a sacrifice fly. A walk loaded the bases, and Petty tripled in three runs.

Winning pitcher Kyle Transue was the beneficiary of all the hitting but also gave a big performance. He allowed one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Transue pitched into the fifth inning before being lifted for reliever Atohi.

The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Birch Grove Park in Northfield in Game 3. Buena won Game 1 5-3 on Monday.

"I felt good tonight, but there were a lot of tough at-bats by Buena," said Transue, 23, a former Egg Harbor Township High School player. "I had to hit my spots, and I let a few guys on base. I had a lot of confidence out there with the runs we were getting, and the defense was good, too."

Pasquale, a former Holy Spirit player, will be a senior at Iona University.

Jack Heineman hit into a fielder's choice in the sixth inning to put South Jersey up 9-1. Also for the Surf, Dante DiPalma doubled, and Monny Strickland had a hit, two walks and two runs.

The Blue Dawgs scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 9-3. Shane Vastano singled in a run, and Casey Vaughan hit into a fielder's choice to bring in another run.

"Monday night was a good night, but tonight the Surf made us pay," Buena manager Jim Kurtz Sr. said. "Kyle Transue did a real good job for them, and Atohi pitched well, too.

"Now it's a best-of-three series, and it'll be a long, hard series. It's what I expected. The Surf is an outstanding team, but I like our chances."