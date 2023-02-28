The future of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference college basketball tournaments in Atlantic City could be decided by next week, MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor said Tuesday morning.

This year’s men’s and women’s tournaments will be held March 7-11 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Ensor joked on a MAAC zoom call that he too is wondering where the tournament will be held in future years.

“It is being processed,” he said. “It’s been a little slower than I hoped. I hope by the time we get down to (Atlantic City) next week we have some answers for you. ... I was on the phone yesterday with a couple of people trying to get it finalized. We hope to have some new news on that pretty soon.”

All indications are that the MAAC is choosing from among three sites: Atlantic City, Albany, New York, and the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Ensor said the MAAC school presidents have voted on the matter but also want to explore other details. Ensor declined to specify what those details were.

“The membership has spoken,” he said. “They’ve given us some strong guidelines. They want all 11 schools at one site. That was voted on unanimously. They want to have all 22 teams — men’s and women’s — at the same site.”

With all 22 teams at the same site, the UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders hockey team, would seem to be eliminated as a host contender. The UBS proposal called for only the semifinals and championship games to be played there.

The MAAC originally signed a three-year deal with Boardwalk Hall that began in 2020, but the tournaments at the start never had a chance to show how big an attraction they could be in Atlantic City. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 tournaments shortly after they began, and attendance in 2021 was limited to family and friends. MAAC and Boardwalk Hall officials agreed to a one-year extension after the 2022 tournaments.

Monmouth University was a strong proponent of bringing the tournaments to Atlantic City but is no longer in the MAAC, having left after last season to join the Colonial Athletic Association.

Saint Peter’s won the MAAC men’s tournament last season and became one of the nation’s biggest sports stories by making a run to the Elite Eight in the ensuing NCAA Tournament.

Ensor sounded as if he wants the decision made sooner rather than later.

“You just don’t build a tournament overnight,” he said. “The problem is, we already don’t have a site for next year. We have hotel contracts to execute. We have arena contracts to execute, sports commissions. It’s really not something you can sit back and wait on, frankly.

“We have been making progress; it's just been incremental. I would have preferred that it was done a little quicker, but you sometimes have to go through these review processes, so when you come out on the other hand people feel satisfied that they were heard. Maybe not everybody agrees with everybody’s position, but we were able to come to a consensus on where we’re headed.”

Ensor has announced his retirement as commissioner, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Travis Tellitocci has been named his successor. A graduate and former employee of MAAC member school Marist who spent the past six years as deputy commissioner of the Ohio Valley Conference, Tellitocci will start May 15.

PHOTOS MAAC Tournament women's championship game MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC MAAC

PHOTOS MAAC men's championship game in Atlantic City MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's