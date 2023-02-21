Wilkes University junior Dawson Tallant went 4-0 to win the 197-pound wrestling championship Sunday at the Mideast Futures Tournament at Muhlenberg College.

Tallant, a Middle Township High School graduate from Cape May, began with a 19-6 major decision. He followed that with a 7-3 and 8-2 decisions. In the championship bout, he won an 8-6 decision.

Tallant doubled his win total on the season at the tournament to finish the the year 8-7 with a championship under his belt.

Ursinus’ Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape May Regional) went 2-2 at 141, including a pin in the consolation bracket, at the Mideast Futures.

Elizabethtown’s Kolin Driscoll (Holy Spirit) went 1-2 at 174, with his win coming by pin, at the Mideast Futures.

Men’s swimming

Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) won three individual races and a relay in Cal Berkeley’s 156-142 victory over Stanford. Lasco swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1 minutes, 23.15 seconds). He won the 100 backstroke (44.73), the 200 backstroke (1:38.23) and the 200 individual medley (1:41.28).

Boston University’s Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean City) placed seventh in the 1,650 freestyle (15:36.91) at the Patriot League Championships in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Tennessee’s Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) was 12th in the 500 free (4:16.95) and 12th at the Southeast Conference Championships in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Montclair State’a Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was fifth in the 200 butterfly (1:53.91) at the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway. He also swam on the 200 free relay (1:28.05) and the fifth-place 200 medley relay (1:3407). Daniel Bartsevich (Lacey Township) swam on the seventh-place 800 free relay (7:10.43) and the sixth-place 400 medley relay (3:30.34). Stephen Barnard (Absegami) was 20th in the in the 400 IM (4:32.67).

Women’s swimming

Wisconsin’s Katie McClintock (Mainland) was 11th in the 400 IM (4:13.85) at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four points and three rebounds in Hampton’s 70-68 loss to Elon. He had four points and two rebounds in a 75-72 win over Drexel.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had six points and five rebounds in Iowa State’s 70-59 win over Texas Christian. He had four points and five rebounds in a 61-55 loss to Kansas State.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had five points and two rebounds in Saint Francis’ (Pennsylvania) 72-64 win over Saint Francis Brooklyn. He scored six in a 93-82 win over Long Island.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, six rebounds and two assists in Temple’s 76-53 victory over Tusla.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 17, grabbed 11 rebounds and added nine assists and three steals in Virginia Tech’s 77-70 loss to Georgia Tech. He had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 79-72 win over Pittsburgh.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 13 points and eight rebounds in PennWest California’s 80-68 victory over Seton Hill.

Marcus Pierce (St. Joseph) had 16 points and four assists in Wilmington’s 92-74 win over Queens.

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had two points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 85-80 loss to Neumann. He had two points and four rebounds in a 66-64 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) had two points and four rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 85-79 win over Centenary. He had eight points and seven rebounds in a 66-64 victory over Cabrini.

In Rowan’s 77-70 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 12 points and three rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 17. In a 104-100 loss to Montclair State, Ross had 18 points and four rebounds, and Wright added 11 points and five rebounds.

In Widener’s 78-72 win over Albright, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May) had 17 points and four assists. Luke Mazur (Mainland) had nine points and two rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) grabbed three rebounds. In a 78-64 loss to York, Holden had 12 points, five assists and two steals. Mazur scored five, and Ernest added five points and three rebounds.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern Regional) had 47 assists and seven digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to North Greenville. He had 46 assists and four digs in a 3-1 win over King University. He had 12 assists in a 3-1 win over Fort Valley State.

