David Coit finally earning his shot and Division 1 offers at Atlantic Cape Community College

“He is just a dog on the court. In a nutshell, he is a dog. He is a hard worker. He is relentless. He just doesn’t quit, and he is hungry for the game. He is a student of the game, and he believes he can play at the highest level. He has amazing talent. He is blessed."

But Coit is not the only talent at ACCC.

Seven other players may be getting Division I offers soon, Ragland said. The Buccaneers 2021-22 season begins Nov. 9 against Rowan College of Gloucester County, but are currently holding tryouts so even more players can join the team.

Ragland started at Atlantic Cape near the end of the 2019-20 season. With no 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ragland used that time to recruit across the state and country, bringing in players from New Jersey, South Carolina and Georgia.

Ragland wants to develop as many players as he can and get them the looks they deserve they did not get in high school, like Coit. Hopefully, if more players from Atlantic Cape receive Division I offers, more locals can view the program as a "springboard," after high school, Ragland said.