David Coit finally earning his shot and Division 1 offers at Atlantic Cape Community College

David Coit described the timing as perfect.
The basketball standout graduated from Princeton Day School in 2019, but his aim to continue his athletic career at the NCAA Division I level did not happen.
Instead, he played at Scotland Campus Sports, a prep school in Pennsylvania, for the 2019-20 season.
Last season, he took the year off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, improving his game and growing as a person. Now, he is set to start his next chapter at Atlantic Cape Community College, which is coached by Allen Ragland, who has known and coached Coit for about three years.
“I think it put me in the perfect situation,” Coit said about his time off.
And it led to even more opportunities.
The 21-year-old recently received multiple scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs, including North Carolina A&T, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Northern Illinois University. Other schools also expressed interest, said Ragland, who also handles Coit’s recruitment.
It very rare for a Division-I recruit to come out of a junior college. In at least the last two decades, Coit is the first Division-I recruit to come out of the college, ACCC athletic director Jamal Edwards said.
After graduating high school, he was upset about not receiving those same opportunities, but that experience helped him grow mentality and physically, Coit said.
Getting those scholarships offers now is a “great feeling” but “it’s not something where I'm satisfied,” the Columbus, Burlington County, resident added.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Coit said.” Everything happens in good time. I honestly don’t think I was ready in those moments to get what I was looking for, and I think God knew that.
“It is the perfect time to do what I was meaning to do before.”
Ragland coached Coit in summer leagues, and has trained him in the past. Both have built a strong relationship over the years. Ragland, who is well-connected with four-year schools, calls recruits to come out and watch Coit, as well as sends them film.
Actually, Ragland was the person who suggested to Coit that he attend prep school after graduating from high school, as it allows players to develop their skills and keep playing without losing out on eligible years at a four-year school.
Along with Ragland, ACCC athletic director Jamal Edwards is also helping Coit this season, the basketball players said.
“I just know what type of player he is,” Ragland said. “Any coach would be blessed to have David.
“He is just a dog on the court. In a nutshell, he is a dog. He is a hard worker. He is relentless. He just doesn’t quit, and he is hungry for the game. He is a student of the game, and he believes he can play at the highest level. He has amazing talent. He is blessed."
But Coit is not the only talent at ACCC.
Seven other players may be getting Division I offers soon, Ragland said. The Buccaneers 2021-22 season begins Nov. 9 against Rowan College of Gloucester County, but are currently holding tryouts so even more players can join the team.
Ragland started at Atlantic Cape near the end of the 2019-20 season. With no 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ragland used that time to recruit across the state and country, bringing in players from New Jersey, South Carolina and Georgia.
Ragland wants to develop as many players as he can and get them the looks they deserve they did not get in high school, like Coit. Hopefully, if more players from Atlantic Cape receive Division I offers, more locals can view the program as a "springboard," after high school, Ragland said.
“I love underrated players. I love underdogs,” Ragland said. “Players coaches overlook. I like to groom them on and off the court, and for life after basketball. It’s all about making the complete person. … (Four-year college coaches) love the way I develop my talent. They don’t have to teach them a lot of things. They know now they are going to work hard.
"I think these (type of) players tend to work harder than the guy who had things handed to them."
Coit has three things he wants to accomplish this season with the Buccaneers: he wants to get better and stronger each day, lead his team and help the program win games. The ultimate goal is bringing an National Junior College Athletic Association Division III title.
“It has been pretty smooth,” said Coit, adding his classes are going well and Ragland built an amazing team. “I think everything was laid out for me pretty well. We have a really good team to be able to do something. We all connected as soon as we got here.
“My main focus is being a better student, and my character. It's who I am as a person. That is the most important to me."
And all that is a part of Ragland's strategy.
We look to make history," he said. " We look to graduate our kids on time in two years. We are looking to change a lot of things at ACCC. Building a family atmosphere with all sports. We are looking to make a name for Atlantic Cape Community College to compete with everyone in the nation.
"We are looking to build something special on the East Coast."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.