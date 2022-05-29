 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darren Wan breaks Stockton record at Division III national meet

Stockton University senior Darren Wan broke his own school record Saturday at the NCAA Division III men’s outdoor track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Wan’s throw of 58.25 meters in the hammer throw not only set an Ospreys record but cemented All-American status for the Egg Harbor Township High School alumnus for the first time.

Wan placed sixth overall among 20 throwers. Rutgers-Camden’s Jude Misko won the event (60.42m). The top eight finishers earn All-American status in each event.

Wan’s best throw came on his fourth attempt of six. He nearly broke the record on his second throw (58.15m).

Fellow senior Keith Holland also competed Saturday at the national meet, placing 13th in a field of 20 in the pole vault (4.65m). Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Luka Srsic won (5.10m).

Wan’s previous record was 58.17 meters he achieved April 30, 2021, at the Osprey Twilight in Galloway Township.

This season, Wan placed second in the hammer throw at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on May 9.

Holland was the NJAC champion in the pole vault, winning the event a total of eight times (four times each indoor and outdoor).

The championships were held Thursday to Saturday at SPIRE Institute.

It was the last sporting event of the 2021-22 Stockton year.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

