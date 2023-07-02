PHILADELPHIA - Darick Hall is an upbeat guy.

On Sunday, he had even more of a reason to feel good

The left-handed slugging first baseman was back in the Phillies clubhouse after recovering from a thumb injury.

Philadelphia promoted Hall from Triple-A. He was in the lineup, batting eighth as the Phillies prepared to host the Washington Nationals.

“I feel good,” Hall said. “I like where I’m at. The good thing is the pain is gone.”

Hall was the Phillies starting first baseman after Rhys Hoskins was lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in spring training.

But Hall tore ligaments in his thumb sliding into second base in the sixth game of the season against the New York Yankees on April 5. He underwent surgery and has been out since then.

“It has been a rollercoaster,” Hall said, “but I’ve just tried to ride it every step of the way. Be where my feet are and just focus on what’s the next goal. That kept me grounded and helped me focus on the right things and not the scenario. That’s what got me to this point. The next thing is just perform.”

Hall, 27, boasted a slash line of .325/.406/.537 at Triple-A the last month. His nickname is “Long Ball Hall” for a reason. Hall can change the game with one swing. He hit nine home runs in 136 at-bats for the Phillies last season. He does struggle against left-handed pitchers, batting .083 (1 for 12) against southpaws last season.

The Phillies could use an infusion of power. They began Sunday ranked No. 18 of baseball’s 30 teams with 90 home runs. Manager Rob Thomson said for now Hall will start at first base against right-handed pitchers and some left-handers.

Hall got the news he was headed back to the Phillies while he was sitting in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs dugout Saturday night.

“I had an off-day and they told me in the third inning,” Hall said. “It was a huge adrenalin rush. It was kind of unexpected. It was just butterflies, just really excited to get back.”

To make room for Hall on the roster, the Phillies sent Kody Clemens back to Triple-A. Clemens played well this season but was 5 for 39 in his last 13 games. Thomson said the plan is for Clemens to pay multiple positions at Lehigh Valley.

“He played really well defensively and had some big hits,” Thomson said of Clemens. “We want him to go down there and play different positions, second, third maybe a little left field and just be ready to go. He’s a pro. He’s a great teammate."