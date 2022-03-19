Dante Poli scores 100th career goal, Ospreys defeat Maritime

Dante Poli scored his 100th career goal to lead the Stockton University men's lacrosse team to a 24-12 victory over Maritime (New York) in a nonconference game Saturday.

Poli and Luc Swedlund each scored six for the Ospreys (3-2).

Stockton led 16-5 at halftime.

Poli added five assists to finish with a career-high 11 points. Reegan Capozzoli and Eric D'Arminio each scored twice. D'Arminio added three assists, Capozzoli had two. Tyler Horvath had 11 ground balls and scored once.

Eight Ospreys scored once, including Ocean City High School graduates Hayden Smallwood and Noam Levy-Smith. Eric Lindskog made nine saves for Stockton.

The Ospreys will host Misericordia at 2 p.m. Saturday at G. Larry James Stadium.

Women's rowing: The Ospreys opened the spring season in the Rollins College Invitational at Lake Maitland Winter Park, Florida. Stockton competed against Rollins and the University of Tampa, both NCAA Division II programs.

The Ospreys' varsity eight finished in 7 minutes, 37.2 seconds. Rollins won in 7:23.4. For the Ospreys, Carrie Alpin, Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Nicole Iatarola, Madelynn Schina and Emily Culmone (Ocean City). The coxswain was Lorelei Hendricks.

Hartzell and Iatarola joined Alexandra Kazan (Our Lady of Mercy), Allison Cook, Kimberly Canelas (ACIT), Allison Reed, Melanie Naphy, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek) and coxswain Kelley Mason finished third in the novice eight in 8:50.3. Rollins won in 7:36.6. Tampa was second (7:43.8).

Softball: Stockton split the last two games in its Spring Games Tournament in Leesburg, Florida, defeating Bowdoin College 10-8 and losing to Utica College 8-5 on Friday.

Against Bowdoin, the Ospreys (7-5) scored four runs in the second inning and five in the fourth to take a 9-2 lead. Vanessa Tancini went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Lilly James hit a two-run homer. Brianna Segnello went 2 for 3 with a double and scored twice. Charli Czaczkowski scored three runs, had three RBIs and singled twice.

Against Utica, Segnello went 3 for 4 with a double. Tancini had two hits and two stolen bases. Kayla Posten had two hits, including a double.

Utica jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the second inning, and extended its lead to 8-2 in the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, James and Segnello each doubled.

Women's tennis: After winning their first seven matches of the season, the Ospreys lost 8-1 to the College of Wooster to close out their spring tournament Friday in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Stockton's Elena Nunez and Audrey van Schalkwyk won second doubles in sudden victory 8-7 (7-5). Lily Muir lost first singles 1-6, 3-6. Sarb Devi and Elena Nunez lost second and third singles, respectively. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 in fourth singles. Pasquale and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) lost in third doubles. Lily Muir and Sarb Devi (Absegami) lost 8-5 in first doubles.

The Ospreys will host Immaculata at 4 p.m. Friday.

Baseball: Stockton split two games Friday, closing out the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational in Auburndale, Florida. The Ospreys beat North Park University 26-8 and lost to the University of Wisconsin-Superior 4-3.

Results for the game against North Park were unavailable. Details about the second game appeared in Saturday's edition of The Press.

Stockton hosts St. Elizabeth University. at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

