Dante Poli breaks men's lacrosse record, Ospreys advance to CSAC final

The Stockton University men's lacrosse team scored nine goals in the first quarter and beat visiting Rosemont College 31-7 Tuesday night in a Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.

Stockton's Regan Capozzoli scored a career-high seven goals, and Dante Poli, the CSAC Player of the Year, broke the single-season program assists record.

Poli's first of his six assists of the game that tied Erik Anderson's 2019 single-season mark of 54 came in the first quarter. Poli broke the record with his 55th assist on a goal by Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) with 6 minutes, 56 seconds left in the quarter. Poli's 59 assists leads the conference.

Top-seeded Stockton (15-2) hosts second-seeded Montclair State at 1 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. It will be the third year in a row the Ospreys have hosted the conference final.

Capozzoli had two assists to go with his seven goals for a personal-best nine points. Chase Mendyk (Lower Cape May Regional H.S.) and Luc Swedlund contributed three goals apiece, and Sean Haddock, Poli and Jack Waltz each scored two. Lucas Novack won 12 of 15 faceoffs and had a career-high 10 ground balls. Stockton goalie Eric Lindskog played into the 33rd minute and had five saves. Matt Rotola was in goal the rest of the way and made five stops.

For Rosemont (8-10), Mason Dennis scored four, and Navarro Blakes had a goal and two assists. Mark Porter made 12 saves.

Baseball: Sam Nieves was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team Wednesday. Teammate Tucker Elder was named an honorable mention. Both players received all-conference honors for the first time in their careers.

Nieves batted .328 this spring. The sophomore led the team in on-base plus slugging percentage (.992%) and slugging percentage (.569%) in 31 games. He led the Ospreys in doubles (11), tied for the team lead in triples (four), was second on the team in homeres (three) and tied for second in both on-base percentage (.423%) and runs (27).

Nieves batted .352 and posted an 1.015 OPS while starting all 18 NJAC games. He tied for third in the conference in stolen bases (seven), tied for seventh in doubles (seven), tied for eighth in slugging percentage (.563) and tied for ninth in walks (12) against NJAC opponents.

Elder is a freshman for the Ospreys, but started 30 games. He batted .339, which was second on the team. He led the team in runs (28), on-base percentage (.464%) and stolen bases (17). His stolen bases were also the second-most in the NJAC. The outfielder was second on the team in OPS (.973%) and slugging percentage (.509%).Elder finished with nine doubles, two triples, two homers and 15 RBId.

He batted .327 with 16 hits, eight RBIs, six runs and five stolen bases against NJAC teams.

Seventeen players on the Ospreys' roster were either freshmen or sophomores. Stockton finished 16-23-1 (6-12 NJAC).

