Danny Hurley stands two wins away from the top of the college basketball world.

Hurley will coach the University of Connecticut in the Final Four against the University of Miami 8:49 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

Middle Township High School girls coach John Leahy, former Atlantic City boys coach Gene Allen and Stockton University men’s coach Scott Bittner will be paying extra attention.

The three have had a first-row seat for much of Hurley’s basketball journey. Leahy was Hurley’s teammate at Seton Hall University from 1991-95. Allen got to know Hurley when Hurley coached at St. Benedict’s Prep at Newark. Bittner spent plenty of time with the Hurley back in high school in the early 1990s.

“I’m really proud of him,” Leahy said. “We spent a lot of time together in college on and off the floor, a lot of good times. I got to know his family pretty well. He’s done a great job. I’m not that surprised.”

Hurley’s success may not be a surprise but that doesn’t mean he traveled an easy path to get where he is. When it came to basketball, Hurley sometimes struggled to keep up with the rest of his illustrious family.

Hurley’s father Bob Hurley coached St. Anthony High School to 1,185 wins and 28 state championships and is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Game.

His older brother Bobby won back-to-back national championships as point guard for Duke University in 1991 and 1992 and is one of the best players in college basketball history.

Meanwhile Danny’s Seton Hall career started slowly. He had to deal with fans heckling him and chants of “You’re not Bobby.”

The circumstances caused him to spiral downwards. Danny has been open about his struggles with alcohol and depression during his Seton Hall days.

“It was tough on him,” Leahy said. "When he first got to Seton Hall, he struggled being in the shadow of Bobby. People had a lot of high expectations for him. It took him some time.”

Hurley took a personal leave of absence from the Pirates from December 1993 to October 1994. He needed time away to regroup.

“You’re talking about 30 years ago,” Leahy said. “Today, talking about guys having issues and needing a little bit of time to get support is pretty common. But 30 years ago, it was kind of like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I give P.J. (then Seton Hall coach P.J. Carlesimo) and our staff and really just the support system we had and us as teammates (credit). All of us just did whatever we could to help him.”

Hurley excelled on and off the court after his return to Seton Hall.

“He got on a better path and finished out his career great,” Leahy said. “He probably learned a lot about himself. That’s the type of person he is - continue to fight through adversity.”

Leahy last saw Hurley at a surprise 50th birthday party Hurley’s wife Andrea threw for him this past November in North Jersey. Leahy has texted Danny numerous times during the NCAA Tournament run.

“Danny was always willing to work, willing to get better,” Leahy said. “He’s super confident in himself, and I think you see that in his team. I think his team is playing with a lot of belief.”

Allen’s relationship with Hurley dates back to before Allen became the Atlantic City coach. Atlantic City resident Stanley Branch played for St. Benedict’s Prep from 2002-04. Allen was close to the Branch family.

“This is not a surprise,” Allen said of Hurley’s success. “He’s like his dad. In some ways, he’s rougher than his dad. He’s a driven dude. He was always driven.”

While coach of Atlantic City, Allen and Hurley ran a couple of skill and drills day camps together at Atlantic City High School. Hurley showed his intensity even at these camps. But as tough as Hurley is, Allen said he’s always shown compassion toward his players.

“He wanted you to give everything, plus,” Allen said. “There were no excuses. But off the court he had a funny, dry sense of humor. Funny as hell.”

As a Ocean City and St. Augustine Prep high school student, Bittner lived with the Hurleys in Jersey City as a high school student and attended the family’s basketball camps. What strikes Bittner most about Danny Hurley is his coaching journey.

Danny didn’t just become a Big East coach. He went from St. Benedict’s to Wagner College in Staten Island to Rhode Island to Connecticut.

“He was finding his place between two legends,” Bittner said. "He did his own path. He worked his way up kind of like the rest of us do. That’s really gratifying to see, just the baby steps he took. He’s just done an unbelievable job. He seems to have that relationship with his players that his dad had in terms of being a father figure, kind of a nurturer not just a basketball coach.”

The winner of the Connecticut/Miami game advances to Monday’s national championship against the winner of Saturday’s other Final Four matchup between San Diego State and Florida Atlantic.

There is an added advantage to being friends with a Final Four coach.

Allen picked Connecticut to win the National Championship in a pool he entered.

“I’ve got a real legitimate chance to win if (Connecticut) beats Miami,” Allen said with a laugh. “Everybody else is out. I never win those things.”