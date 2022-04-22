Danny Fenton wins 400 hurdles for Monmouth: College notebook

Monmouth University’s Danny Fenton won the 400-meter hurdles at the Greyhound Invitational at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, last weekend.

Fenton, a Millville High School graduate, won in 54.97 seconds. He was one of 12 Hawks winners at the event.

Boston University’s Luke Kramer (Ocean City) was 33rd in the 800 (2:02.66) in a meet with Harvard, Vermont, Hartford and Worcester Polytechnic Institute at UMass.

Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) ran on Mississippi State’s eighth-place 4x400 relay (3:04.70) at the Tom Jones Invitational at the University of Florida.

Rutgers’ Will Berger (Lower Cape May Regional) was fifth in the 10,000 (31:21.68) at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton.

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez (Egg Harbor Township) was seventh in the 110 hurdles (14.58) at the Auburn War Eagle.

Jefferson’s Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was fourth in the 800 (1:59.30) at the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester. Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was ninth in the 16:52.51). Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 10th in the 1,500 (4:13.61) and 16th in the 800 (2:02.70).

Women’s outdoor track

Monmouth’s Annie Rutledge (EHT) was third in the 400 hurdles (1:06.89) at the Greyhound Invitational. Mickey Baker (Ocean City) was fifth in the 800 (2:22.55).

Rutgers’ Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was second in the javelin (47.41 meters) at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton. Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was third in the triple jump (12.03m).

Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 4x400 relay (3:59.28) that broke a school record and placed 13th at the Larry Ellis Invitational.

Mariah Stephens (EHT) ran on Rider’s 4x100 relay (46.94) that broke a school record and placed sixth at the Larry Ellis Invitational. She also was fifth in the 100 hurdles (14.55).

Women’s lacrosse

Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had a goal and two assists in Coastal Carolina’s 18-11 loss to Liberty.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s in an 18-7 win over Saint Francis (Pa.).

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had two draw controls and a ground ball in Temple’s 15-10 win over East Carolina.

Casey Murray (Mainland) had three ground balls and three caused turnovers in Virginia Commonwealth’s 15-14 loss to Davidson. She scored and added a draw control in a 16-6 win over St. Bonaventure.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) scored in Jefferson’s 22-2 win over Felician.

Robin Spector (Mainland) had five ground balls and a caused turnover in Kutztown’s 13-10 loss to Millersville.

Kaitlyn Blankley (Ocean City) had an assist in Eastern’s 26-13 loss to Arcadia.

Kayla Brunner (Southern Regional) had three ground balls in FDU-Florham’s 23-13 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.

In Gwynedd Mercy’s 16-13 win over Neumann, Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) scored, and Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) had an assist.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scored in Hood’s 20-8 loss to York.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) had four goals, two ground balls and a caused turnover in Kean’s 19-4 win over Ramapo. She had two goals and an assist in a 13-9 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist, three ground balls and three caused turnovers in Montclair State’s 19-0 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Colleen Mason (Southern) had three goals and three draw controls in Ramapo’s 19-4 loss to Kean.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had three goals and 12 draw controls in TCNJ’s 21-9 win over Rowan. She had an assist, four draw controls, four caused turnovers and two ground balls in a 13-9 win over Kean.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists in Washington College’s 16-14 loss to Haverford.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) had a goal and two assists in Widener’s 6-5 win over Albright.

Lexi Hunt (Lower Cape May) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in Lourdes’ 22-4 loss to Indiana Tech.

Women’s tennis

Tess Fisher (Vineland) won first doubles 6-4 in Rutgers’ 4-1 loss to Purdue.

Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won third singles 6-2, 6-2 and first doubles 8-2 in Rutgers-Camden’s 9-0 win over Ramapo.

Men’s golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine Prep) shot a 150 over two rounds at the Yale Spring Invitational in New Haven, Connecticut. The Dragons placed third in team scoring.

Jefferson’s Noah Petracci (Hammonton) tied for ninth with a 78 at the Muhlenberg Invitational.

Women’s golf

Hamilton College’s Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 19th, shooting an 84-79—163 at the Vassar Invitational.

Westminster’s Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) tied for 17th, shooting a two-round 82-83—165 at the Westminster Women’s Invitational.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

