Daniel Nunan pitching well in Single A: Local minor league update

Daniel Nunan has continued to lower his ERA for the Inland Empire 66ers over the last two weeks.

Nunan, 22, an Ocean City High School graduate, tossed two more scoreless innings over two appearances for the Los Angeles Angels’ Single-A team.

The left-handed pitcher entered Friday 0-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 games (24¹/³ innings). He had allowed just one run in his last five innings (four outings), dropping his ERA by .59 in that span.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 32 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 4.82 ERA, 66 strikeouts and two saves in 56 innings.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 27, was 3-0 with a 7.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 29 innings through 24 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 181 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.78 ERA, 474 strikeouts and three saves in 537 innings.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 appearances and 18¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 153 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.16 ERA and 313 strikeouts in 213²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 5-0 with an 8.40 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 20 games (30 innings).

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 7-2 with a 6.03 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 64 career minor-league games (77²/³ innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), was 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 14 games (12 starts) and 65²/³ innings.

In 55 career games (53 starts), Groome was 11-21 with a 4.64 ERA and 289 strikeouts in 229 innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, is pitching for the Sea Dogs since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 24. In six games (five starts) with Portland, he was 1-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Kennedy hopes to return to the majors, where he made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks this year, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 106 career minor-league games (99 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 33-31 with a 4.06 ERA and 474 strikeouts in 488 innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, is pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), for whom he was 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 11 games (nine starts) and 46 innings.

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 24 career games (21 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.66 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 88 innings.

Single-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, pitching for the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 14 games (nine starts) and 52 innings. His latest start Tuesday (five innings, no runs, four strikeouts) was the third time this year he’s pitched at least five innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 16 career games (10 starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. Their season began this month, and he had yet to appear in a game.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

