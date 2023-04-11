Mount St. Mary's University senior Dani Donoghue scored six goals in the women's lacrosse team's 15-9 win over Iona.

For Iona, Laine Walterson (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) scored twice to go with three ground balls and a caused turnover.

Donoghue also scored once in an 11-10 loss to Canisius. Donoghue, an Ocean City graduate and former Press Player of the Year, has a team-leading 28 goals and 32 points in 13 games.

Casey McBride (Southern Regional) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Duquesne's 17-5 loss to UMass.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had two draw controls in Temple's 17-13 loss to Florida.

Casey Murray (Mainland Regional) had a ground ball, caused turnover and draw control in Virginia Commonwealth's 18-12 loss to Virginia.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) scored and added six draw controls in Belmont Abbey's 20-18 loss to Lander.

In Kutztown's 10-9 loss to East Stroudsburg, Summer Davis (Southern) had two ground balls and a draw control. Robin Spector (Mainland) added a ground ball and two caused turnovers. In a 17-5 win over Shippensburg, Spector had three ground balls, three draw controls and three caused turnovers. Davis had a ground ball and two caused turnovers, and Marissa Giancola (Lower Cape May Regional) scored.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) scored twice in Jefferson's 15-11 loss to Georgian Court.

Hope Miller (Lacey Township) had four ground balls and a caused turnover in Arcadia's 16-9 loss to Misericordia.

In Cabrini's 21-5 win over Neumann, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) had four goals, an assist, two ground balls and a caused turnover. Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had three goals, three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) scored to go with six draw controls, and Abbey Fenton (Ocean City) allowed four goals and made five saves in 48 minutes, 30 seconds.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored twice and added nine draw controls in Kean's 20-6 loss to Drew.

Colleen Mason (Southern) had seven goals, an assist and four draw controls in Ramapo's 21-4 win over Cedar Crest. She had two goals, two assists, six draw controls, two caused turnovers and a ground ball in a 21-5 loss to Stockton.

Fiona Lockhart (Our Lady of Mercy) scored in Rowan's 18-8 win over Susquehanna.

In The College of New Jersey's 19-0 win over Montclair State, Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had two goals, two assists, 12 draw controls, three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Kira Sides (Middle Township) added a goal and an assist.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists in Washington College's 18-10 loss to Haverford.

Men's lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology's 15-12 loss to Merrimack, Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) scored four goals. Keegan Ford (Mainland) had an assist, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) added two ground balls.

Luke Hendricks (St. Augustine) scored in Quinnipiac's 14-12 win over Siena.

In Robert Morris (26-16) loss to Utah, David Burr (St. Augustine) scored, and Stephen DelleMonache won 10 of 36 faceoffs with five ground balls.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) won 14 of 24 faceoffs and added four ground balls in Sacred Heart's 13-9 win over Wagner.

Cade Johnson (Southern) had a goal and three assists in Chestnut Hill's 16-4 win over Felician.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had five goals in Georgian Court's 15-13 win over Wilmington.

In Cabrini's 23-6 win over Neumann, Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) scored twice. Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) added an assist.

Jake Washco (Southern) had an assist in Eastern's 23-13 win over Messiah.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) had two goals and three ground balls in FDU-Florham's 16-9 win over King's.

Women's track

Louisiana Tech's Leah Ellis (Millville) placed eighth in the long jump (5.24 meters) at the Pelican Relays at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on NJIT's winning 4x400 relay (4 minutes, 0.22 seconds) at Metropolitan Championships in New York. McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) placed third in the triple jump (a school-record 11.29m). Amiyah Stephens (ACIT) ran on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (a school-record 48.40).

For Saint Peter's, Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was second in the 400 hurdles (1:03.63), fourth in the 400 (59.24), fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.71) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:15.61).

Rider's Valencia Gosser (Barnegat) was third in the 100 (12.45) at the TCNJ Lion Invite.

Becca Millar (Ocean City) fourth in the 5,000 (18:51.30) for Saint Joseph's at the Lehigh Games.

Holy Family's Jillian Gatley (Mainland) was eighth in the pole vault (2.3m) at the Golden Ram Invitational at West Chester University.

Widener also competed at West Chester. Maria Muzzarelli (Buena Regional) was second in each of the 100 (12.25) and 200 (25.86) dashes. Tia Furbush (Bridgeton) was fourth in the triple jump (9.92m) and seventh in the long jump (4.61m).

Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was second in the long jump (5.28m) and fourth in the 100 (13.17) for host Rowan at the Oscar Moore Invitational. Alexia Bey (Oakcrest) was third in the shot put (11.24m) and fourth in the hammer throw (41.76m). Jenna Kulinski (Southern) was third in the javelin (33.21m). Alaysia Coursey (Millville) took third in the pole vault (2.6m). Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) finished third in the 200 (26.72). Rachel Wright (Ocean City) was third in the high jump (1.45m). Sam Eloy (Cedar Creek) took fifth in the 100 (13.2).