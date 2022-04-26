Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 7-6 win over the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: For results and stats from their game against the Cleveland Guardians, go to PressofAC.com.
Tuesday: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Guardians. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout began Monday hitting .333 (14 for 42) with four home runs, five RBIs and 12 runs scored in 12 games. He had walked seven times and struck out nine times. His on-base percentage was .451, his OPS 1.141.
— Press staff reports
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.