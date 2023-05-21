Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Did not play in a 5-4 win over the visiting Twins in a series opener.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk and struck out twice in a 6-2 loss to Minnesota. He batted second and played center field
Sunday: Left-hander Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00) will start for the Twins in the 4:07 p.m. game. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout began Sunday hitting .281 (47 for 167) with 10 home runs, 23 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 43 games. He has walked 20 times and struck out 52 times. His on-base percentage is .373, his OPS .894.
