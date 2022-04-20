Daily Mike Trout Report: Trout not in starting lineup for third straight game

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Did not play in a 7-2 win at Houston, missing his second straight game since getting hit on the left hand with a pitch in Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers. An MRI on Monday showed Trout did not break his hand.

Wednesday: Trout was not in the starting lineup for the series finale in Houston, which ended too late for this edition.

Thursday: The Angels are off and begin a three-game series Friday at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Stats: Trout was hitting .267 (8 for 30) with two home runs, three RBIs and eight runs scored in nine games. He had walked six times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage was .405, his OPS .972.

— Press staff reports

