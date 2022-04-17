Daily Mike Trout Report: Trout exits Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 5 with a run scored in a 7-2 win over Texas. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Left Sunday's 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning after being hit in the left hand by an 81 mph slider. X-rays taken during the game were negative. It was the same hand he injured in 2017 when he tore a ligament in his thumb sliding into second base. He was 1 for 2 with an RBI double and a run scored before leaving the game.
Monday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 8:10 p.m. in Houston against the Astros. Luis Garcia (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Astros. Trout is 1 for 3 with four walks and a solo homer against him in seven plate appearances.
Stats: Trout is hitting .267 (8 for 30) with two home runs, three RBIs and eight runs scored in nine games. He has walked six times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage is .405, his OPS .972.
