Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 in a 4-3 loss in the series finale.

Monday: Scored from third base on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 2-1 win over the visiting White Sox. He went 0 for 3, striking out three times, before starting the winning rally with a leadoff walk. After Shohei Ohtani walked, Trout advanced to third with his second stolen base of the year. He batted third and played center field.

Tuesday: Michael Kopech (3-6, 4.06) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for Chicago. Trout is hitting .400 (2 for 5) with one RBI against him. Kopech has walked him twice and struck him out once.

Stats: Trout is hitting .253 (71 for 281) with 17 home runs, 41 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 75 games. He has walked 43 times and struck out 93 times. His on-base percentage is .363, his OPS .843.