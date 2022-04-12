Daily Mike Trout Report: Scores twice in return to lineup

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Was pulled from the starting lineup due to what the Angels said was a stomach illness and did not play in a 6-2 win against Miami.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 2 but walked twice and scored twice in a 4-3 win over Miami that evened the Angels’ record at 3-3. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: The Angels are off. On Thursday, they will open a four-game series at Texas. The Rangers’ had not yet announced their starting pitcher.
Stats: Trout is hitting .200 (3 for 15) with one home run, one RBI and three runs scored in five games. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .835.
— Press staff reports
