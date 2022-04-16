Daily Mike Trout Report: Scores twice in Angels’ win at Texas

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League.

Wednesday: The Angels were off.

Thursday: Hit a solo home run estimated to have traveled 472 feet, longest in the majors this season, in a 10-5 loss to the Rangers. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4 with a walk.

Friday: Went 2 for 4, including his second double of the year, with a walk and two runs scored in a 9-6 win over Texas. He batted second and played center field.

Saturday: Left-hander Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25) is scheduled to start the 7:05 p.m. game for Texas. Trout is 1 for 2 against him.

Impressed: Trout’s Thursday homer impressed Angels manager Joe Maddon. “Wow. I just hope I hit my driver like that,” Maddon said in an article by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com. “I told him afterward, I mean, seriously, if that was a golf ball, I’d be really happy. That went out quickly and loudly. It was so hot off the bat, absolutely.”

Stats: Trout is hitting .261 (6 for 23) with two home runs, two RBIs and six runs scored in seven games. He has walked six times and struck out five times. His on-base percentage is .414, his OPS 1.023.

— Press staff reports

