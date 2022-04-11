Daily Mike Trout Report: Removed from starting lineup with stomach illness

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center, he went 1 for 3 (a double) with a walk in a 4-1 loss to Houston that dropped the Angels’ record to 1-3. He also made his first error of the season.
Monday: Was pulled from the starting lineup for the game against Miami due to what the Angels said was a stomach illness. Manager Joe Maddon said Trout would be available off the bench.
Tuesday: Left-hander Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to start for the Marlins in the 7:07 p.m. series finale. Trout is 0 for 1 against him.
Stats: Trout began Monday hitting .231 (3 for 13) with one home run, one RBI and one run scored in four games. His on-base percentage was .231, his OPS .877.
Up next: After playing Miami on Tuesday and an off day Wednesday, the Angels will open a four-game series at Texas on Thursday.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.