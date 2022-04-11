Daily Mike Trout Report: Removed from starting lineup with stomach illness

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center, he went 1 for 3 (a double) with a walk in a 4-1 loss to Houston that dropped the Angels’ record to 1-3. He also made his first error of the season.

Monday: Was pulled from the starting lineup for the game against Miami due to what the Angels said was a stomach illness. Manager Joe Maddon said Trout would be available off the bench.

Tuesday: Left-hander Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to start for the Marlins in the 7:07 p.m. series finale. Trout is 0 for 1 against him.

Stats: Trout began Monday hitting .231 (3 for 13) with one home run, one RBI and one run scored in four games. His on-base percentage was .231, his OPS .877.

Up next: After playing Miami on Tuesday and an off day Wednesday, the Angels will open a four-game series at Texas on Thursday.

— Press staff reports

