Daily Mike Trout Report: Reaches base twice in Angels' loss

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 2-0 win over Houston. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center, he went 1 for 3 (a double) with a walk in a 4-1 loss to Houston that dropped the Angels’ record to 1-3. He also made his first error of the season.

Monday: In the 9:38 p.m. opener of a two-game series, the visiting Miami Marlins are scheduled to start Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 4.18 in 2021). Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .231 (3 for 13) with one home run, one RBI and one run scored in four games. His on-base percentage is .231, his OPS .877.

Up next: After playing Miami on Tuesday and an off day Wednesday, the Angels will open a four-game series at Texas on Thursday.

— Press staff reports

