Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 1 for 3, walked, drove in one run and scored another in a 9-4 win over the visiting Mariners. Trout batted third and played center field.
Monday: Went 1 for 3, walked three times, scored two runs, drove in one and was successful on his first stolen base attempt of the season in a 12-inning, 9-6 win at Texas. He batted third and played center field.
Tuesday: Jon Gray (6-2, 2.32 ERA) was scheduled to start the 8:05 p.m. game for the Rangers but was scratched due to a blister issue. Texas did not name his replacement.
Stats: Trout is hitting .255 (62 for 243) with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs and 41 runs scored in 64 games. He has walked 34 times and struck out 79 times. His on-base percentage is .358, his OPS .831.
