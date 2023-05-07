Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 4 in a 10-1 loss to Texas. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 and scored two runs in a 16-8 loss to the visiting Rangers in the series finale.
Monday: Hunter Brown (3-1, 2.60) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series opener for the visiting Houston Astros. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .299 (38 for 127) with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 32 games. He has walked 16 times and struck out 38 times. His on-base percentage is .388, his OPS .947.
