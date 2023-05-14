Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 with a run scored and a strikeout in an 8-6 loss to Cleveland.
Sunday: Did not start but pinch-hit in a 4-3 loss to the Guardians in the series finale. Trout entered the game with two outs and runners on first and second, but he flew out sharply to center field to end the threat.
Monday: The Angels will begin a four-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles. Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 5.08 ERA) is scheduled to start the 6:35 p.m. game for the O's. Trout has never faced the rookie, who is making his eighth start.
Stats: Trout is hitting .277 (41 for 148) with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 36 games. He had walked 17 times and struck out 46 times. His on-base percentage was .365, his OPS .872.
