Daily Mike Trout Report: Picks up two more hits in win over Orioles

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 3 for 5, including a pair of solo home runs, in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 7-6 win over the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels begin a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.25) will get the start for the Guardians in the game that will begin at 9:38 p.m. Trout is 1 for 4 with a double and a strikeout against Bieber.
Stats: Trout is hitting .333 (14 for 42) with four home runs, five RBIs and 12 runs scored in 12 games. He has walked seven times and struck out nine times. His on-base percentage is .451, his OPS 1.141.
— Press staff reports
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.