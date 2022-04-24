Daily Mike Trout Report: Picks up two more hits in win over Orioles

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 3 for 5, including a pair of solo home runs, in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.

Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 7-6 win over the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.

Monday: The Angels begin a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.25) will get the start for the Guardians in the game that will begin at 9:38 p.m. Trout is 1 for 4 with a double and a strikeout against Bieber.

Stats: Trout is hitting .333 (14 for 42) with four home runs, five RBIs and 12 runs scored in 12 games. He has walked seven times and struck out nine times. His on-base percentage is .451, his OPS 1.141.

— Press staff reports

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.