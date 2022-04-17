Daily Mike Trout Report: MRI reportedly confirms no broken hand

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Left Sunday’s 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning after being hit in the left hand by an 81 mph slider. X-rays taken during the game were negative. It was the same hand he injured in 2017, when he tore a ligament in his thumb sliding into second base. He was 1 for 2 with an RBI double and a run scored before leaving the game.

Monday: An MRI reportedly showed Trout did not break his hand Sunday. For results of the Angels' series opener at Houston, go to PressofAC.com.

Tuesday: Left-hander Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.93) is scheduled to start the 8:10 p.m. game for the Astros. Trout is 0 for 9 with four walks and four strikeouts against him.

Stats: Trout began Monday hitting .267 (8 for 30) with two home runs, three RBIs and eight runs scored in nine games. He had walked six times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage was .405, his OPS .972.

— Press staff reports

