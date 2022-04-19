Daily Mike Trout Report: Misses second game in row

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels said an MRI showed Trout did not break his hand when he was hit by a pitch during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. He did not play in Monday's 8-3 loss at Houston.
Tuesday: Did not play in a 7-2 win at Houston.
Wednesday: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48) is scheduled to start the 6:40 p.m. series finale for Houston. Trout is hitting .333 (5 for 15) with one RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .267 (8 for 30) with two home runs, three RBIs and eight runs scored in nine games. He has walked six times and struck out six times. His on-base percentage is .405, his OPS .972.
— Press staff reports
