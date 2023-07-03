Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4, striking out three times, with a solo homer in a 5-2 win over the visiting Diamondbacks in the series finale. Trout hit his home run against Bishop Eustace alumnus Zac Gallen.

Monday: Left game early after appearing to injure his left hand or arm during an at-bat leading off the top of the eighth inning at San Diego. He fouled off an 0-1 pitch and immediately stepped away from the plate and shook his hand. After being tended to briefly, he was removed from the game with former Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak finishing the at-bat. Moniak struck out, which was charged to Trout. Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. He struck out twice.

The Padres won 10-3.

On the Angels’ postgame TV show, manager Phil Nevin said Trout was being checked out, including X-rays.

Tuesday: Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.80) is scheduled to start the 6:40 p.m. game for the Padres. Trout is hitting .143 (1 for 7, a double) with one RBI against him. Musgrove has walked him once and struck him out three times.

Stats: Trout is hitting .263 (80 for 304) with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 81 games. He has walked 45 times and struck out 103 times. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .862.