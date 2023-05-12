Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Led off the top of the ninth inning with a double to start a two-run rally that led the Angels to a 5-4 win at Cleveland. One out later, Trout came around to score the tying run on Hunter Renfroe's fielder's choice. Batting second and playing center field, Trout finished 1 for 4 with a walk. The two-bagger was his 10th of the season.
Saturday: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.89) is scheduled to start the 6:10 p.m. against the Guardians. Trout is hitting .400 (2 for 5) with an RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .287 (41 for 143) with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 36 games. He had walked 17 times and struck out 45 times. His on-base percentage was .372, his OPS .896.
