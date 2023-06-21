Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: An off day for the Angels.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 in a 2-0 loss to the visiting Dodgers. He batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: The Dodgers had not announced their starter for the 9:38 p.m. game.
Stats: Trout is hitting .253 (67 for 265) with 15 home runs, 39 RBIs and 46 runs scored in 70 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 85 times. His on-base percentage is .359, his OPS .831.
