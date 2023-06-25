Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Went 1 for 4, hitting a solo home run, walking once and striking out three times, in a 7-4 loss at Colorado. Shohei Ohtani led off the fifth inning with a homer for the Angels, and Trout followed with his. Both homers went 434 feet, and it was the ninth time the two stars have gone back-to-back. Trout batted third and played center field.

Saturday: Went 3 for 3, including a home run, in a 25-1 thrashing of the Rockies. Batting third and playing center field, he walked once, drove in one run and scored three before being removed for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth inning. He homered leading off the top of the third inning, a 451-foot shot to center on a 1-0 pitch, and Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss followed by each homering on the first pitches they saw. Chase Anderson gave up all three of the homers.

Sunday: Left-hander Austin Gomber (4-7, 7.25) is scheduled to start the 3:10 p.m. series finale for the Angels. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .258 (71 for 275) with 17 home runs, 41 RBIs and 50 runs scored in 73 games. He has walked 42 times and struck out 90 times. His on-base percentage is .366, his OPS .857.