Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 but drew a first-inning walk and came around to score the first run in a 5-1 win in a series opener at St. Louis. He batted second as the designated hitter.
Wednesday: Hit a one-out, tie-breaking solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to help the Angels beat the Cardinals 6-4. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 and scored twice.
Thursday: Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA) is scheduled to start the 1:15 p.m. series finale for the Cardinals. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .296 (34 for 115) with eight home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 29 games. He has walked 15 times and struck out 37 times. His on-base percentage is .388, his OPS .971.
